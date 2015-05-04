72 new freight wagons delivered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ By the order of "Azerbaijan Railways" another 72 new freight cars, 50 of which are gondolas, and 22 - flat wagons for transportation of large-capacity containers delivered to Azerbaijan today.

Report was told by the head of the press service of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Nadir Azmammadov, the country is still awaiting delivery of 50 freight cars soon.

In March this year, the chairman of "Azerbaijani Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov met with the Director General of the Scientific and Production Corporation "Uralvagonzavod" named F.Dzerzhinsky (Russia) Oleg Sienko.At the meeting, a contract was signed to acquire 2,900 freight cars of various types.

Before, by the order of "Azerbaijan Railways" 50 gondolas delivered to Azerbaijan on April 25.