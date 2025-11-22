Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increases

In January–October 2025, Azerbaijan produced just over 33,449 tons of liquid vegetable oils, which is 2.7% less year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

Within the mentioned period, Azerbaijan also produced just over 41,403 tons of margarine, which is 1.3% more than a year earlier.

As of November 1, the country had a stock of 2,002 tons of liquid vegetable oil and 3,483 tons of margarine. These figures are down by 31.8% and 22.2%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

For 10 months, the value of Azerbaijan's total foodstuff production exceeded 4.191 billion manats (just over $2.46 billion), representing a 9.5% increase compared to the same period last year.