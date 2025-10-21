Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to coordinate roadmap for industrial cooperation

    Industry
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 14:48
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to adopt a roadmap or development plan for industrial cooperation in the near future, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a joint briefing held as part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit.

    Report informs via Akorda that Tokayev said an agreement has been reached in the trade and economic sphere to double the trade turnover to $1 billion in the near term.

    "There are broad opportunities in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, construction, and digitalization. Both sides have expressed interest in creating joint ventures. Significant progress has already been made in this regard. For example, the launch of joint transformer production is planned, residential and infrastructure projects are being built, and joint projects in shipbuilding are being developed. The governments have been instructed to keep these areas under close control and to adopt a Plan or Roadmap for industrial cooperation as soon as possible," he said.

    Qazaxıstan və Azərbaycan sənaye sahəsində əməkdaşlığın yol xəritəsini razılaşdıracaq
    Казахстан и Азербайджан согласуют дорожную карту промышленного сотрудничества

