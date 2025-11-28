Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

A winter camp focusing on space and technology has been organized for children from martyrs' families.

The camp, held from 25 to 30 November at the GUHEM center in Türkiye, aims to introduce participants to space and modern technologies.

According to Report, the project is implemented by the KOSMİK Academy under Azercosmos, with support from Azerbaijan's National Anti-Doping Agency, the GUHEM center, and the public association Zafer.

Children from 10 martyrs' families across different regions of Azerbaijan are participating. The program provides knowledge in high technology, space, innovation, and artificial intelligence, along with hands-on practical sessions using modern technical equipment.

GUHEM, a 13,000-square-meter center, was established under the guidance of the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the participation of the Bursa Municipality and Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council. The center focuses on space and aviation technologies and supports projects related to innovation, digitalization, and ICT.