Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

    Individual sports
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 20:56
    Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

    A winter camp focusing on space and technology has been organized for children from martyrs' families.

    The camp, held from 25 to 30 November at the GUHEM center in Türkiye, aims to introduce participants to space and modern technologies.

    According to Report, the project is implemented by the KOSMİK Academy under Azercosmos, with support from Azerbaijan's National Anti-Doping Agency, the GUHEM center, and the public association Zafer.

    Children from 10 martyrs' families across different regions of Azerbaijan are participating. The program provides knowledge in high technology, space, innovation, and artificial intelligence, along with hands-on practical sessions using modern technical equipment.

    GUHEM, a 13,000-square-meter center, was established under the guidance of the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the participation of the Bursa Municipality and Türkiye's Scientific and Technological Research Council. The center focuses on space and aviation technologies and supports projects related to innovation, digitalization, and ICT.

    Azercosmos GUHEM martyrs' children winter camp Turkiye
    Photo
    Şəhid ailələrinin övladları üçün kosmos və texnologiya sahəsində qış düşərgəsi təşkil olunur
    Photo
    Для детей семей шехидов организуется зимний лагерь в области космических технологий

    Latest News

    20:56
    Photo

    Winter camp on space and technology organized for children of martyrs' families

    Individual sports
    20:52

    Tanker near Bosporus may have struck a mine – UPDATED

    Other countries
    20:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening diaspora cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:09
    Photo

    Contract signed for offshore wind energy project in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    20:01

    Armenia and Türkiye discuss restoration of Gyumri–Kars railway

    Other
    19:50

    Kyiv returns 30 Russian citizens to Moscow under humanitarian procedure

    Other countries
    19:32

    Zelenskyy announces Yermak's resignation

    Other
    19:27
    Photo

    Gabala hosts 12th meeting of State Commission on Azerbaijan–Armenia border delimitation

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other
    All News Feed