Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The United World Wrestling has released its latest rankings.

Azerbaijan`s Haji Aliyev remains at the top of the 61kg weight category.

H.Hajiyev, who won the recent world championship in Tashkent, is one of 11 Azerbaijani wrestlers who made it to the rankings.

Athlete Khetag Gazyumov, who won silver in Tashkent, ranks second in the 97kg class.