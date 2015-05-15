U.S. presidential nominee to fight with former world champion Evander Holyfield

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, will face his toughest fight yet on Friday, when he enters the ring with Evander Holyfield, a former heavyweight champion of the world.

Report informs the bout, which will take place in Salt Lake City, will see Romney, 68, fight Holyfield, 52, in what could be a bit of a mismatch.

The fight is being held to raise money for Charity Vision, which treats eye problems in Peru.