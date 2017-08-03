US passes baton of BMX World Championship to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The BMX World Championship has wrapped up in Rock Hill city of South Carolina, US.

Report informs, some 3, 750 athletes from 48 countries took part in the race. The Azerbaijani delegation participated in the event as a guest. During the meeting with Mayor of Rock Hill city Doug Echols, I Vice-President of the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation Sahib Alakbarov noted that accepting the baton of the BMX World Championship from a country such as the US is an additional responsibility.

Even though this sport is very famous in the west, it has become popular in Azerbaijan only after the Baku 2015 Inaugural European Games.

The International Cycling Council noticed the high-level organization of the cycling race during the European Games by Azerbaijan and decided to authorize the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation with hosting the 2018 World Championship and the preparation works started at President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions.

Two-time Olympic champion, six-time world champion, Columbian Mariana Pajon said that she would be glad to come to Azerbaijan next year: “I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani Cycling Federation for the popularization of BMX. I am happy that next year, the world championship will be held in Azerbaijan.

At the end of the competition, the flag of the championship was presented to the Azerbaijani delegation as a baton.

Notably, the BMX World Championship will be held in Baku on July 5-9, 2018.