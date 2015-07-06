Synergy Baku competes at Tour de Qinghai Lake

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/The Synergy Baku Cycling Project is returning to racing at the Tour de Qinghai Lake, which it last rode in 2013. The 13-stage race runs from July 7 to 18, and is ranked UCI 2.HC.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, the team will send a strong squad to the race, with Maksym Averin, Matej Mugerli and Ioannis Tamouridis. They will be supported by Elchin Asadov, Alex Surutkovych, Markus Eibegger and Samir Jabrayilov.

Qinghai Lake offers 9 mountain stages, three circuit courses and one flat stage.

“Matej and Ioannis will go for the GC,” said sport director Tomaz Poljanec. “Elchin is of course always good for a break group, Alex can look to the climbs, and we will ride for Max on the few sprint possibilities. It will also be good preparation for Samir for the upcoming European Championships. Markus will continue with his come-back from his injury and we assume he will continue with his good progress.”