Squads of Azerbaijani teams to participate in World Wrestling Championships named

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Squads of Azerbaijani national teams, to take part in U-23 World Wrestling Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland have been named.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, firstly, Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete in the Championships to start on November 21. Coached by Shaban Donat, athletes Sakit Guliyev (59 kg), Elman Mukhtarov (66 kg), Nasir Hasanov (75 kg), Islam Abbasov (85 kg), Orkhan Nuriyev (98 kg) and Oyan Nazariani (130 kg) have already left for Poland.

Six female wrestlers will take part in the tournament under the leadership of senior coach Aslan Aghayev. Turkan Nasirova (48 kg), Leyla Gurbanova (53 kg), Alyona Kolesnik (58 kg), Tatyana Omelchenko (60 kg), Elmira Gambarova (63 kg) and Elis Manolova (69 kg) included in the squad.

On the last days of the championships, Parviz Ibrahimov (57 kg), Ali Rahimzade (61 kg), Panah Ilyasli (65 kg), Hajimurad Omarov (70 kg), Murad Suleymanov (74 kg) and Hajimurad Mahammadsaidov (86 kg) will join the fight led by senior coach Zelimkhan Huseynov and coach Arif Abdullayev.

Azerbaijan will be represented by international referee Garib Aliyev in the six-day competition.