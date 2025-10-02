Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Six Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at 3rd CIS Games

    • 02 October, 2025
    • 18:08
    Boxing competitions continued at the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex as part of the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, six Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the tournament finals.

    Aysel Farajova (46 kg) secured her spot by defeating Uzbekistan's Rukhshonabo Ahadova. In the 50 kg category, Amina Taghi triumphed over Belarusian Arina Kmitada with a 4:1 decision in the semifinals.

    Jamilya Muradli (54 kg) booked her place in the final with a 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan's Adelaide Sadvakassova. In the 60 kg division, Aynur Ismayilova defeated Tajikistan's Furugh Sarhaszoda, while Guler Huseynova (48 kg) overcame Tajikistan's Kumriniso Imomaliyeva. Both have advanced to the finals.

    In another semifinal, Fidan Bakarova (63 kg) bested Russia's Zlata Konovalova.

    The finals will be held on October 4.

    III MDB Oyunları: Azərbaycanın 6 boksçusu finala yüksəlib
    III Игры СНГ: 6 азербайджанских боксеров вышли в финал

