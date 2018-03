Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova's penalty was reduced to 15 months.

Report informs, the Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport adopted a decision.

Thus, Sharapova can return to tennis on April 26, 2017. She was punished for 2 years for violating anti-doping rules on January 26, 2016. The famous tennis player was founded guilty of using meldonium.