Patrick Brachner links his failure in Winter Olympics with illness

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I was trying to prepare the model of the race mood in training, and it was getting better”.

Report informs, said Patrick Brachner, the only representative of Azerbaijan in the 2018 Winter Olympics held in PyeongChang, Korea.

26-year-old Austrian athlete competed in slalom and giant slalom competitions, who could not reach the finish line because of his collapse, disclosed the cause of his failure. He said due to the flu infection he couldn’t train for several days before the race: "Otherwise, I could adapt better to the snowy conditions. If you compare my start with the top-30 other athletes, you can see that I had a chance to get a positive result”.

According to Brachner, despite the failute, the race was a great experience for him and he learned a lot.

He then responded to the question about continuing his career: “Never say never”. At the moment, I am in good shape”.

Notably, Patrick Brachner also represented Azerbaijan at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.