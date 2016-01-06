Paralympics judoka Ilham Zakiyev joined trainings in São Paulo

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani judo national team started training camp in Brazil's São Paulo.

Report was told in the press service of the federation, 15 judokas participate in training process, led by head coach Peter Seisenbacher.

They are Ilgar Mushkiyev, Orkhan Safarov, Hidayat Heydarov, Tarlan Karimov, Rustam Orujov, Adulhag Rasullu, Huseyn Rahimli, Rustam Alimli, Ramin Gurbanov, Shahin Gahramanov, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Elkhan Mammadov, Ushangi Kokauri and Alikhan Hasanov.

In addition, Paralympic judoka Ilham Zakiyev is together with the team in Brazil.

Immediately after training camp the judokas will participate in Grand Prix, which will be held in Cuba, January 22-24.