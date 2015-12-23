Number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes in 2015 announced

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ This year Azerbaijani athletes totally won 823 medals at 'Baku 2015' First European Games, world and continental championships as well as other international competitions.

Report was told by Jabrayil Hasanov, Head of Applied Sports Sector of Ministry of Youth and Sport.

According to him, 321 of them was gold, 222 silver, 280 bronze. 105 medals on Olympic Sports were gold, 61 silver and 131 bronze and totalled 297.

In 2014, Azerbaijani athletes gained 805 medals in prestigious international competitions. 275 of them was gold, 255 silver and 275 bronze. Number of medals on Olympic Sports totalled 278 (89 gold, 80 silver and 109 bronze).