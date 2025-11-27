Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Individual sports
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 16:05
    Mikayil Jabbarov has been re-elected as President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation told Report.

    The federation's general meeting was held today, attended by its President Mikayil Jabbarov, Vice President Namig Aliyev, Executive Committee members Namig Abdullayev, Farid Mansurov, Vasif Mammadov, First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzada, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Elnur Mammadov, and members of the federation.

    The event was organized to discuss the federation's activities over the past four years and the work ahead, as well as to conduct elections for the Executive Committee.

    A vote for the position of federation president was held at the event. Mikayil Jabbarov was re-elected as president for the next four years. United World Wrestling (UWW) Bureau member Namig Aliyev was once again elected as vice president. The following members of the Executive Committee were also elected by vote: Mikayil Jabbarov, Namig Aliyev, Namig Abdullayev, Farid Mansurov, and Vasif Mammadov.

    Chingiz Huseynzada and Elnur Mammadov delivered speeches, describing the projects being implemented to develop sports in the country and the opportunities created for athletes to achieve success at the international level.

    In his speech, Jabbarov outlined the goals and areas of activity for the next four years and wished the wrestlers continued success in training and competition.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov növbəti dəfə Azərbaycan Güləş Federasiyasının prezidenti seçilib
    Микаил Джаббаров переизбран президентом Федерации борьбы Азербайджана

