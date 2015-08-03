IOC gave an important decision over Summer Olympics 2024

Baku. 3 August. REPORT. AZ / International Olympic Committee (IOC) changed the system of review of applications for Summer Olympic Games 2024. Report informs, IOC overturned the rules of formation of the final list of candidate cities ("short list").

This decision will allow a large number of cities to bid for the games. "Despite the fact that the expected supply of a huge number of applications, this problem will be pleasant for us", said the executive director of the Olympic Games, Christoph Duby.

Recently, 4 European cities withdrew the candidacies to bid for the Winter Olympic Games 2022. As a result, Beijing (China) won, which was ahead of Almaty (Kazakhstan) with 44:40 ratio of votes.

Previously, until April-May 2016 declared "short list" of cities nominated as a candidate for participation until September 15. Baku bid to host the Summer Olympic Games 2016 and 2020, but failed to pass this stage. Now every candidate city gain an opportunity to fight to the end.

For Olympics 2024 appealed Hamburg (Germany), Paris (France), Rome (Italy) and Budapest (Hungary). National Olympic Committee of the United States withdrew the candidacy of Boston. The name of the host city will be announced in 2017.