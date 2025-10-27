IJF: Baku set to host 2026 World Judo Championships

Baku, Azerbaijan, is preparing to welcome the 2026 edition of the World Judo Championships, which will take place from October 4 to 11, 2026, Report informs, citing the International Judo Federation's (IJF) website.

It was noted that each year, the world championships gather the finest judoka from across the globe to compete in the fourteen individual weight categories, as well as in the highly anticipated mixed team day of the event.

Following the 2025 edition held in Budapest, Hungary, another major judo city will now take center stage. Azerbaijan, a nation renowned for producing world-class judoka, will once again become the capital of world judo in 2026. The last time Baku hosted the event was in September 2018, a tournament still remembered for its exceptional atmosphere and top-level performances.

The world championships stand as the flagship event of the International Judo Federation. They represent the pinnacle of the judo season, offering athletes the chance to earn valuable world ranking points, to test themselves against the very best, and secure key positions on the road to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. It is, without question, the event of the year not to be missed.

Speaking about the announcement, IJF President Marius Vizer said, "We are very pleased to return to Baku for the 2026 edition of the world championships. It guarantees an event at the highest level both on the tatami and in its organization. Azerbaijan has, for many years, demonstrated its sporting excellence, with, for example, two Olympic titles won in Paris 2024, and its outstanding capacity to host major events such as the annual Baku Grand Slam. Once again, the Baku World Championships will be a truly global celebration that will take judo to new heights."

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Azerbaijan Judo Federation President Rashad Nabiyev noted, "We are proud and deeply honored that Baku has once again been chosen to host a World Judo Championships. This event symbolizes not only our country's strong tradition in judo but also our commitment to the values that this sport represents: respect, discipline, and friendship. Hosting the world's best judoka in Azerbaijan will inspire our youth and strengthen the foundation of our national judo movement further. We look forward to welcoming the global judo family to Baku and ensuring that the 2026 championships leave a lasting legacy for both our athletes and society."

Nabiyev added that the world championships represent a significant opportunity for the growth and development of judo in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that such a prestigious event will motivate athletes, coaches, and young judoka across the country to reach new heights.

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev's attention and care toward sport, particularly his deep involvement in the development of judo, play a crucial role in this progress. His remarkable knowledge of every single judoka, both in senior and junior categories, sets a unique standard of leadership and creates a positive sense of responsibility and motivation throughout the judo community. The President H.E. Ilham Aliyev considers judo to be of great educational value for society based on the highest principles. For him there is real motivation of the youth through social and professional integration in society," the IJF noted.

Every year, the world judo championships attract crowds of spectators and huge numbers of fans worldwide, who follow the action live across IJF platforms and on TV. These championships are always an opportunity to witness inspiring stories and celebrate the spirit and values of judo.

For Azerbaijan, the host nation, the event will also be an important moment to promote judo locally, inspire the next generation of athletes, and deliver lasting sporting and cultural benefits for the country.

Baku 2026 promises to be more than a championship; it will be a celebration of judo's unity, friendship, and the power of sport to foster peace.