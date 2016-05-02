Heydar Aliyev Foundation-initiated Baku Marathon 2016 winners awarded - PHOTO

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Awarding ceremony of winners of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation-initiated Baku Marathon 2016 under slogan “Win the wind” was held at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Report informs.

Namig Asadov reached the finish line first, while Georgian Giorgi Damenia and Azerbaijani Tural Sadigov shared 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. In the women`s event Rahida Aslanova grabbed 1st place, while Natasha Pitersen (Great Britain) became 2nd, and Ragsana Rajabli satisfied with 3rd place.

The marathon winners were awarded with prize of 3,000 manats, while those who reached the finish line 2nd and 3rd got 2,000 and 1,000 manats, respectively.

The Baku Marathon 2016 was organized by the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and with the support of Baku Boulevard Office as well as Baku Olympic Stadium. The execution of the project was carried out by the “SMG” (Sport Marketing Group) company.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva participated in the marathon.

Along with Azerbaijanis, the event brought together nearly 500 foreigners, who work or live in the country, including heads and representatives of Spanish, French, Kazakhstani, Ukrainian, Saudi Arabian, Iranian, Indian, Czech and other countries` embassies, as well as tourists from a number of countries, especially from Austria, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, Great Britain, UAE, Kenya.