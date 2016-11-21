Head coach of Azerbaijani team: Vitali Rahimov never uses dopes

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “I think this is unfair. Such a decision after 8 years is not reasonable”.

Report informs, head coach of Azerbaijan national Greco-Roman wrestling team Akif Aliyev told reporters.

Commenting on Azerbaijan wrestler deprived of silver medal, after re-analysis of his sample taken in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games proven positive, A. Aliyev told that he was participating in those games: I was their myself. Dope test results are revealed within 3-6 months. I don’t believe Vitaly Rahimov used dopes. Such sportsmen don’t even receive simple injection or drugs without approval of medics. This is unfair. But I cannot say the reason of this unfair decision. I don’t believe they revealed dope in his sample. He never was such type of sportsman. He was successful. He represented Azerbaijan. It is impossible to reveal dopes in such a sportsman”.

Notably, re-analysis of V.Rahimov’s samples from Beijing-2008 has been proven positive for dope. World Wrestling Union decided to deprive sportsman of his silver medal.