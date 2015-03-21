Germany will not host F1 stage for the first time since 1960

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Germany will not stage a round of this year's Grand Prix Formula 1 for first time since 1960.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Formula 1 German Grand Prix, 10th round of the 2015 season on July 17-19, will not take place due to the financial difficulties.

Thus, only 19 races out of a planned 20 will be held this year.

The German Grand Prix for a long period of time took place on Hockenheimring and Nurburgring racing circuits.