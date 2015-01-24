Georges Guelzec applies for FIG President

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The election will be held October 2016 in Tokyo, Report informs. No doubt a number of other candidates will come forward before then.

Georges Guelzec, President of the European Union of Gymnastics and a longtime Vice President of the French Gymnastics Federation, has officially declared his candidacy for the FIG Presidency, according to a release issued Thursday by the French Gymnastics Federation.

Guelzec, 67, has lifelong ties to the sport of gymnastics. He was a member of the French Men's Gymnastics team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, and became a coach and director of the "La Nantaise" club in his native Nantes after retiring from competition.

Guelzec is the first French candidiate to be put forward for the FIG Presidency since World War II. He aims to replace outgoing FIG President Bruno Grandi (ITA) who announced in October that he would not seek a sixth mandate as President.

"I am sure that our candidate Georges Guelzec will be an excellent President of the International Federation," said James Blateau, President of the French Gymnastics Federation. "He has been involved in gymnastics for 35 years at the national and international level, and has shown himself as an excellent manager in the service of the sport. He also possesses plenty of new ideas, which gymnastics needs right now."