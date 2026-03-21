Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    US authorizes operations with Iranian oil for one month

    Other countries
    • 21 March, 2026
    • 11:38
    US authorizes operations with Iranian oil for one month

    The United States has authorized the sale of Iranian oil loaded onto tankers before March 20 for a month, according to a general license published by the US Department of the Treasury, Report informs.

    According to the document published on Friday on the website of the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), operations for the sale, delivery, and unloading of oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers before midnight on March 20 are permitted for one month, until midnight on April 19.

    In particular, the United States allows, during the specified period, financial transactions for the purpose of ensuring the safe mooring and berthing of oil tankers, maintaining the safety of crews, repairing vessels, implementing measures to mitigate environmental damage, as well as other related tanker servicing operations.

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