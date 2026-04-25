Four Azerbaijani boxers reach World Cup semifinals

Four Azerbaijani boxers have advanced to the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, securing bronze each, Report informs.

In the 50 kg division, Subhan Mamedov defeated Armenia's Rudolf Garboyan after the latter was unable to continue due to injury. Mammadov will next face Anvar Khodzhiev of Kyrgyzstan.

Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) claimed his third consecutive victory, edging Kazakhstan's Farukh Tokhtasunov 3:2. He will meet Brazil's Kaian Reis in the semifinals.

Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg) earned a 4:1 win over Kazakhstan's Sanzhar-Ali Begaliyev and will now take on Italy's Gabriele Guidi Rontani for a place in the final.

In the +90 kg category, Mahammad Abdullayev dominated Croatia's Luka Pratljacic with a unanimous 5:0 decision. His next opponent will be Norway's Omar Shiha.

The tournament is set to conclude on April 26.