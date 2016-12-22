Formula 1 Grand Prix track will be changed

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Minor changes will be made in track of Formula 1 Grand Prix which will be held in June 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Report informs, Head of Venue Delivery&Facilities Management at Baku Grand Prix Tom Butcher said in an interview with championat.com.

T. Butcher said thanks to the accumulated experience this year streets will be closed later and opened earlier compared to 2016. According to him pedestrian crossings will operate at evenings.

"Cyrrently, work is underway on this option. No changes will be made to track configurations. Some curbs in corners will change. The expansion will be carried out in several places. In case of accidents, these areas will be used to remove bolids from the track. International Automobile Federation also asked for a small changes in some places."

Notably, Formula 1 Grand Prix will be held on June 23-25, 2017.