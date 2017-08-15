Elchin Jafarov: "We expect 2-3 medals from each team at Wrestling World Championship"

© Report.az

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The situation in both teams is at high level. All of the athletes are diligently preparing for the world championship, which will start in a few days. The preparatory process is at a very good level”.

Report informs, Vice President of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Elchin Jafarov said. The experienced specialist said that they expect high results from the national team of Greco Roman and Freestyle Wrestlers preparing for the World Cup to be held in Paris, France: “ We expect high results from wrestlers representing our country. The mood is also very high. Everything is ok. We expect the same result from our athletes as in world cup. We expect 2-3 medals from each team. This gives the chance to drop to the first 5th in the overall team score. This gives the chance to drop to the first 5th in the overall team score. I believe that our wrestlers and coaches will cope with this".

E. Jafarov has stated that there is no offense to wrestlers protesting for not paying their salaries a while ago: "Everybody expressed his thoughts and remains in his own opinion. No one can say to athlete, "Why did you say that idea?". The time will show who is right and who is wrong. There were personal conversations with wrestlers and will be further. This type of situations may occur in each sphere. I do not think there's anything problematic here. The processes slowly take their place, everything is resolved. The athlete's job is to work hard and show good results. In the near future, everyone will reap the rewards of training. "

Notably, world championship will be held on August 21-26. According to the program, winners Greco-Roman wrestlers will be announced on August 21-22 and female wrestlers on 23-24. Freestyle wrestlers will compete on August 25-26.