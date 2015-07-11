Date of F-1 Azerbaijani Grand Prix officially announced

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed the initial version of the 2016 "Formula-1" calendar. Report informs referring to the official website of the organization, it was decided at the World Car Sport Council meeting in Mexico.

Australia will start the season on April 3 next year. Azerbaijani Grand Prix is scheduled for July 17.

The initial version of 2016 "F-1" calendar:

1. On April 3. Australian Grand Prix

2. On April 10. Chinese Grand Prix

3. On April 24. Bahrain Grand Prix

4. On May 1. Russian Grand Prix

5. On May 15. Spanish Grand Prix

6. On May 29. Monaco Grand Prix

7. On June 12. Canadian Grand Prix

8. On June 26. British Grand Prix

9. On June 3. Austrian Grand Prix

10. On July 17. THE Grand Prix

11. On July 31. German Grand Prix

12. On August 7. Hungarian Grand Prix

13. On August 28. Belgian Grand Prix

14. On September 4. Italian Grand Prix

15. On September 18. Singapore Grand Prix

16. On September 25. Malaysian Grand Prix

17. On October 9. Grand Prix of Japan

18. On October 23. US Grand Prix

19. On October 30. Mexican Grand Prix

20. On November 13. Brazilian Grand Prix

21. On November 27. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix