Date of F-1 Azerbaijani Grand Prix officially announced

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed the initial version of the 2016 "Formula-1" calendar. Report informs referring to the official website of the organization, it was decided at the World Car Sport Council meeting in Mexico.
Australia will start the season on April 3 next year. Azerbaijani Grand Prix is scheduled for July 17.
The initial version of 2016 "F-1" calendar:
1. On April 3. Australian Grand Prix
2. On April 10. Chinese Grand Prix
3. On April 24. Bahrain Grand Prix
4. On May 1. Russian Grand Prix
5. On May 15. Spanish Grand Prix
6. On May 29. Monaco Grand Prix
7. On June 12. Canadian Grand Prix
8. On June 26. British Grand Prix
9. On June 3. Austrian Grand Prix
10. On July 17. THE Grand Prix
11. On July 31. German Grand Prix
12. On August 7. Hungarian Grand Prix
13. On August 28. Belgian Grand Prix
14. On September 4. Italian Grand Prix
15. On September 18. Singapore Grand Prix
16. On September 25. Malaysian Grand Prix
17. On October 9. Grand Prix of Japan
18. On October 23. US Grand Prix
19. On October 30. Mexican Grand Prix
20. On November 13. Brazilian Grand Prix
21. On November 27. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
