Date and place of Tyson Fury vs Wladimir Klitschko rematch unveiled

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight championship rematch with Wladimir Klitschko will take place in the Manchester Arena and be televised live on BoxNation on July 9, Report informs referring to the WBA's official website.

Complications regarding the availability of Old Trafford have deprived Fury of his dream of boxing in the home of his beloved Manchester United.

The securing of the UK television rights comes as another major coup for BoxNation boss Frank Warren within days of out-bidding Sky for the screening of Amir Khan’s super-fight in Las Vegas against Mexican star Canelo Alvarez on May 7.

The contract for the reprise of Fury’s sensational winning of Klitschko’s long-held multiple world titles in Dusseldorf dictated that it must take place wherever it would make most money.

Fury, although willing to return to Germany this summer, was hopeful he could bring the Ukrainian to England.

His preference was for Old Trafford, in front of a 70,000 crowd. The Gypsy King still has his Manchester advantage but has settled for the 20,000 Arena, which will be quickly sold out.

The protracted negotiations represent a success, also, for his promoter Mick Hennessy who has shown deep compassion for another of his fighters, Nick Blackwell, in recovery from brain damage.