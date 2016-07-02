British driver of "Mercedes" is the first at the Austrian Grand Prix

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ The track Red Bull Ring in the Austrian Spielberg hosts the qualification to the Grand Prix of Austria.

Report informs, at the qualification won British driver of "Mercedes" Lewis Hamilton. He was the best with time- 1: 07.922.

The list of another drivers settled as follows:

2. Nico Rosberg - "Mercedes" (Germany)

3. Nico - "Force India" (Germany)

4. Sebastian Vettel - "Ferrari" (Germany)

5. Jenson Button - "McLaren" (United Kingdom)

6. Kimi Räikkönen - "Ferrari" (Finland)

7. Daniel Ricciardo - "Red Bull" (Australia)

8. Walter Bottas - "Williams" (Finland)

9. Max Verstappen - "Red Bull" (Netherlands)

10. Felipe Massa - "Williams" (Brazil)

11. Esteban Gutierrez - "Haas" (Mexico)

12. Pascal Verlyayn - "MRI" (Germany)

13. Romain Grosjean - "Haas" (France)

14. Fernando Alonso - "McLaren" (Spain)

15. Carlos Sainz - "Toro Rosso" (Spain)

16. Sergio Perez - "Force India" (Mexico)

17. Kevin Magnussen - "Reno" (Denmark)

18. Dzholon Palmer - "Reno" (United Kingdom)

19. Rio Haryanto - "MRI" (Indonesia)

20. Daniel Kvyat - "Toro Rosso" (Russia)

21. Marcus Eriksson - "Zauber" (Sweden)

22. Felipe Nasr - "Zauber" (Brazil).

Notably, Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel got a penalty in the form of 5 seats for changing the gearbox.