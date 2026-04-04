Barcelona makes first move to sign Inter defender Bastoni
Individual sports
- 04 April, 2026
- 11:21
Barcelona has made the first move to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, Report informs via Football Italia.
The Catalan club reportedly offered €45 million for the 26-year-old, but Inter rejected the bid. Inter is said to have no plans to sell Bastoni for less than €60 million, while Barcelona is prepared to offer the Italian an annual salary of around €7 million. Bastoni currently earns a net €5 million per year at Inter.
This season, Bastoni has featured in 35 matches for the Nerazzurri across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.
Latest News
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo
3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so farDomestic policy
18:35
Photo
Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in KazakhstanEducation and science
18:14
Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to UzbekistanAIC
18:08
Photo
Video
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATEDForeign policy
18:05
5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's BaghlanOther countries
17:56
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phoneRegion
17:37
Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention centerRegion
17:23
Photo