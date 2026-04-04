Barcelona makes first move to sign Inter defender Bastoni

Barcelona has made the first move to sign Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, Report informs via Football Italia.

The Catalan club reportedly offered €45 million for the 26-year-old, but Inter rejected the bid. Inter is said to have no plans to sell Bastoni for less than €60 million, while Barcelona is prepared to offer the Italian an annual salary of around €7 million. Bastoni currently earns a net €5 million per year at Inter.

This season, Bastoni has featured in 35 matches for the Nerazzurri across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing six assists.