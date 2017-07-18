Baku will host race of classic automobiles

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Automobile Federation (AAF) will organize an exhibition and race of classic automobiles.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Automobile Federation, the event will take place on August 26.

According to information, owners of classic automobiles, manufactured till 1980, may register at the Automobile Federation until 18:00, August 22.

Interested people may contact the Automobile Federation via (012) 505 60 03 or (050) 295 01 00, as well as through info@faa.az. The registered automobile owners should be in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center on August 26 at 15:30.

The cars, that will start the race in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center, will make a circle across Baku city.

After the race, a concert and entertainment program will be organized in the Center's park.