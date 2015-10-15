Azerbaijani wrestler won another medal at World Championship

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani wrestler won another medal at the World Wrestling Championship among veterans in Athens.

Report informs, second day of competition in the weight category of 130 kg at Division "D", Rovshan Ismailkhanly won a bronze medal.

In the first match he defeated the American, but lost in the semifinals with fighter from Kazakhstan. The meeting for the bronze R.Ismailkhanly defeated Turkish athlete.

First day of competition, Azerbaijani wrestlers Islam Guliyev (85 kg) and Abbas Mammadov (63 kg) won silver.