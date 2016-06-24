Azerbaijani veteran judoka wins European Championship

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Veteran European Judo Championship take place in Porec (Croatia ) together with the Judo Festival.

Report informs on the first day of the championship, Azerbaijani national team won a gold medal.

Farhad Rajabli (90 kg) in the first match defeated Russian Viktor Nikitin, then French Herve Piyo and Manuel Pajaro. In the finals after beating Ukraine's Igor Knısa he reached the highest step of the podium.

On the first day other Azerbaijani judokas Tariel Mammadov (60 kg) took the 5th place and Mubariz Panahov (100 kg) became the 7th.