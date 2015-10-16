 Top
    Azerbaijani veteran athletes won 1 gold, 4 silver

    Tamilla Bunyatova became a champion of the javelin competition

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/At European sports games of veterans, which was launched in Nice, France, the Azerbaijani sportswoman won a gold medal in athletics. Report was told in the Athletics Federation of Azerbaijan, Tamilla Bunyatova became a champion of the javelin competition.

    Albert Menyaev won the silver medal in the shot put and pole vault competitions, Sadig Sadigov in run on a distance of 800 and 1,500 meters. As a result, three Azerbaijani veteran athletes won 1 gold, 4 silver medals.

