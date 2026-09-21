Azerbaijani referee Nazim Umbayev to officiate at World Judo Championships
Individual sports
- 21 September, 2026
- 11:56
Nazim Umbayev, a member of the refereeing commission of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation and an A-category international referee, will be among the officials at the World Judo Championships for seniors to be held in Baku, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation told Report.
Umbayev is the first Azerbaijani referee to officiate at the World Judo Championships. He was first included in the refereeing panel at the 2025 World Championships held in Hungary.
The World Championships will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on October 4-11.
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