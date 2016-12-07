Azerbaijani national wrestling squad for world championship named

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Squad of the Azerbaijani national wrestling team has been named for the world championship at non-Olympic weight categories in Budapest, Hungary December 10.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) website, in the two-day championship, 2 Azerbaijani athletes will compete at freestyle, 2 at Greco-Roman and 2 at women wrestling.

In the freestyle competitions, Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov (61 kg) and Gitinomagomed Hajiyev (70 kg) will fight, guided by acting head coach Firdovsi Umudov and senior coach Zelimkhan Huseynov.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasan Aliyev (71 kg) and Rafig Huseynov (80 kg) will compete for win under guidance of acting head coach Akif Aliyev and senior coach Ilgar Abdulov.

In women's wrestling, Alyona Kolesnik (55 kg) and Tatyana Omelchenko (60 kg) will compete under management of Semyon Chterev and senior coach Rovshan Umudov.

Olympic category referee Hijran Sharifov and international referee Asif Shiraliyev will represent Azerbaijan at the competition.