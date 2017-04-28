Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers to compete in European Championship named

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The national team of Azerbaijan in greco-roman wrestling that will participate in European Championship was announced.

Report informs, the team was announced after today’s training session with participation of Vice-president of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Elchin Jafarov.

So, the championship team, under the guidance of senior coach Akif Aliyev and coach Nuraddin Rajabov.

includes Taleh Mammadov (59 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (66 kg), Hasan Aliyev (71 kg), Ruhin Mikhailov (75 kg), Emin Ahmadov (80 kg), Arif Niftullayev (85 kg), Araz Hasanov (98 kg) and Oyan Nazariani (130 kg) will compete.

According to the program the winners will be announced in last 2 days of the championship - May 6, among 59 kg, 66 kg, 98 kg and 130 kg Greco-Roman wrestlers and in the last race day among 71 kg, 75 kg, 80 kg and 85 kg wrestlers.

Notably, wrestlers from Iraq and Georgia are taking part in preparation process at Olympic Wrestling Center.