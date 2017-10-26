 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in Yugra Cup

    7 wrestlers included in the national squad

    Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in the Yugra Cup, which will start in honor of Vladimir Semyonov in Nefteyugansk, Russia, October 29.

    Report informs citing official website of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), 7 wrestlers have been involved in two-day competition.

    Mahir Amiraslanov (57 kg), Ruslan Gasimov (61 kg), Mahal Novruzov (65 kg), Joshgun Azimov (70 kg), Orhan Abbasov (74 kg), Aleksandr Kostiev (86 kg) and Aslanbek Alborov (97 kg) will travel to the neighboring country under leadership of coaches Vahid Mammadov and Gilman Novruzov.

    International referee Garib Aliyev will represent Azerbaijan in the meetings.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi