Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in Yugra Cup

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers will compete in the Yugra Cup, which will start in honor of Vladimir Semyonov in Nefteyugansk, Russia, October 29.

Report informs citing official website of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), 7 wrestlers have been involved in two-day competition.

Mahir Amiraslanov (57 kg), Ruslan Gasimov (61 kg), Mahal Novruzov (65 kg), Joshgun Azimov (70 kg), Orhan Abbasov (74 kg), Aleksandr Kostiev (86 kg) and Aslanbek Alborov (97 kg) will travel to the neighboring country under leadership of coaches Vahid Mammadov and Gilman Novruzov.

International referee Garib Aliyev will represent Azerbaijan in the meetings.