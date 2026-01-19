Azerbaijani fencers win two bronze medals in Ankara tournament

Azerbaijani fencers have won two bronze medals at an open tournament held in Ankara, Türkiye, the Azerbaijan Fencing Federation told Report.

Magsud Huseynli claimed bronze in the senior sabre competition, while Farah Abasova finished among the medalists in the junior sabre event.

In the men's sabre competition, Rasul Aliyev placed 7th among 60 participants, Timur Husnaddinov finished 12th, and Nahid Mammadli took 22nd place.

In the women's event, Valentina Zeynalova narrowly missed out on a medal and finished 5th. Leyla Ahmadova placed 11th, Ayan Aghasiyeva 13th, Zuleykha Sultanli 20th, Jahan Sadikhova 24th, and Irina Lobas 27th.