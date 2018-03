Azerbaijani female wrestler reaches finals of European Championship

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani female wrestler reached the finals of European Championship, which has been held in Ruse, Bulgaria.

Report informs, Alena Kolesnik, 58 kg, defeated Moldovan Ekaterina Rus and Turkish Derya Bayha consecutively.

Alena Kolesnik's rival in final will be Ukrainian Tetyana Kit.

However, another Azerbaijani female wrestler fighting today Leyla Gurbanova, 53 kg, defeated Romanian Simona Prikob and Turkish Fikriye Gök, she lost to Ukrainian Liliya Horishna at semifinal. In the fight for bronze medal, L.Gurbanova will meet with Swedish Sandra Sarkkinen.