​Azerbaijani chess player wins the Mikhail Tal Memorial Blitz Tournament

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani chess player Shahriyar Mamedyarov won the Mikhail Tal Memorial blitz tournament. Report informs, the prize fund amounted 100,000 U.S. dollars.

Second place went to Russian grandmaster Alexander Grischuk. Third place was took by Israeli player Boris Gelfand on additional indicators. Winners were awarded by the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkadiy Dvorkovich.

Michail Tal Memorial kicked off in Sochi. The tournament was attended by 12 strongest grandmasters.