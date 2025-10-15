Azerbaijani boxers ready for action at Budva 2025 European U15 Boxing Championships
Individual sports
- 15 October, 2025
- 19:14
Azerbaijani boxers are set to showcase their skills at the U15 European Championships, which will take place in Budva, Montenegro, on October 16, Report informs.
Azerbaijan will be represented by a team of 23 athletes, including 17 men and 6 women.
The eight-day tournament will run until October 26.
