Azerbaijani athlete faced with unpleasant incident at international tournament - PHOTOS

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani athlete had unpleasant incident.

Report informs, in an official weight in ceremony in Krasnodar (Russian Federation), at the fourth stage of the tournament series "Tech-KREP FC: PRIME SELECTION" 30-year-old fighter argued with Ukrainian contender Artem Shokalo.

At the traditional duel Abbasov and Shokalo could not hold back emotions.After a verbal dispute Ukrainian fighter pushed Azerbaijani opponent in the chest, and brawl took place.Promoter of the tournament Alexei Yatsenko managed to separate the athletes and to prevent the fight outside the ring.

Report informs brother and personal trainer of Bakhtiyar Abbasov, Shahriyar Abbasov confirmed information.

He said that in the traditional match Artem Shokalo tried to touch face B.Abbasova with his nose.In response, the Azerbaijani athlete pushed rival, saying "What are you shoving in my mouth?" From this people created a stir.

The fight in 84 kg weight category will be held today.

Prior to this, during the awards ceremony held in Moscow and dedicated to the memory of Anatoly Kharlampiev in Sambo World Cup, Bakhtiyar Abbasov sat down at the performance of the anthem of Armenia.