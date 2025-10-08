Azerbaijan finishes second in medal standings at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan took second place in the overall medal standings at the 3rd CIS Games.

According to Report, on the final day of the rhythmic gymnastics competitions held in Shaki, the Azerbaijani national team added six more medals to the country"s tally.

In total, the team won 184 medals at the Games - 33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze.

The winner of the 3rd CIS Games was the Russian team, with 231 medals (130 gold, 61 silver, and 40 bronze).

Belarus completed the top three with 122 medals (32 gold, 38 silver, and 52 bronze).

This is Azerbaijan"s best performance in the history of the CIS Games in terms of the number of medals won. The CIS Games have been held since 2021.