Azad Rahimov attends Coordination Commission meeting of the Second European Games

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov currently visiting Belarus to take part at the Coordination Commission meeting of the Minsk 2019 European Games, got acquainted with the preparations carried out for the Games.

Interviewed by the TVR.BY and CTV.BY TV channels, Azad Rahimov stressed the great significance of Coordination Commission where he is also a member.

Minister said that spreading comprehensive information about culture, traditions, music and history of the host country in media has helped to achieve the target. It provided a basis for living of Azerbaijani athletes at Athletes Village during the Baku 2015 The First European Games, familiarizing themselves with environment there, competing with strong rivals at sport events and for psychological, physical and mental training of athletes for Rio-2016 Olympics: “Grabbing 18 medals by Azerbaijani athletes in the last Olympics is related with these factors.”

He also suggested to use human resources capacity of Azerbaijan in the 2019 Games.

4000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 15 sports and 15 sport venues at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.