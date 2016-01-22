​Azad Rahimov meets with President of European Olympic Committee

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov is on his official visit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry, the visit aimed to attend the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees.

During the visit, the Minister also met with the European Olympic Committee (EOC) President Patrick Hickey, the EOC Coordination Commission Spyros Capralos, director of Olympic Solidarity Movement Pere Miro, a board member of the EOC Christophe de Keeper.

Within the framework of the meeting, they spoke about the work done at the highest level during Baku-2015.