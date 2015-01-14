 Top
    Close photo mode

    Another rival of Baku for 2024 Summer Olympic Games revealed

    A number of cities will be a candidate for Olympics

    Baku. January 14. REPORT.AZ/ South African Republic (SAR) is willing to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2024.Report informs referring to Insidethegames it was said by the head of the sports committee of the state of Gauteng Ivor Hoff.

    Johannesburg, Durban, and Pretoria cities are located in those states. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in December 2014, the possibility of the organization of the Olympic Games in different cities and countries was decided.

    Baku's name mentioned among the possible candidates in the Summer Olympic Games in 2024. The winner will be known on September 15, 2017 in the IOC session in Lima, Peru.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi