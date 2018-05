Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Works on our appeal to Turkey concerning with the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) continue, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Zakir Garalov said responding question of Report.

Z.Garalov said, the Chief of General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has paid a visit to Turkey. “He will make a business trip to Turkey again. We keep mutual working on this issue."