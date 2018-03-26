Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 15, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog will be observed in some places. North wind will be replaced by occasionally intensifying south-western wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 mm mercury column to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly rainless. Western wind will intensify in some places at times.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime. In mountains 1-6 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime.