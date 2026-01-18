Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Hong Kong steps up bid to become global gold trading hub

    Other countries
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 17:03
    Hong Kong steps up bid to become global gold trading hub

    Hong Kong will sign an accord with Shanghai next week to establish a cross-border gold trade clearing system, a move the finance chief has said will bolster the city's push to become an international trading hub for the precious metal, Report informs referring to the South China Morning Post.

    Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po revealed on Sunday that the city and the Shanghai Gold Exchange would sign a memorandum of understanding at next week's Asian Financial Forum to pave the way for greater connectivity between the two markets.

    "We are accelerating the push to establish a central clearing system as a vital piece of financial infrastructure, to enhance the reliability and efficiency of gold trading and delivery in Hong Kong, lower transaction costs and increase liquidity," Chan said on his weekly blog.

    He added that the goal was to launch trial operations within the year and invite the Shanghai Gold Exchange to take part.

    Hong Kong Shanghai gold
    Honkonq qlobal qızıl ticarət mərkəzinə çevrilmək niyyətindədir
    Гонконг намерен стать мировым центром торговли золотом

    Latest News

    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan House and weekend Azerbaijani school open in Germany city of Stuttgart

    Diaspora
    17:25

    At least 5,000 killed in Iranian unrest

    Other countries
    17:03

    Hong Kong steps up bid to become global gold trading hub

    Other countries
    16:41

    EU may influence Trump on Greenland by threatening to remove US bases

    Other countries
    16:13

    Syrian army enters Tabqa, where Euphrates hydroelectric power station located

    Other countries
    15:46

    Jordan says King Abdullah received invitation to join Gaza peace board

    Other countries
    15:06

    Terrorists who infiltrated from Afghanistan eliminated in Tajikistan

    Region
    14:42
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    14:31

    1 person found in search for missing aircraft in Indonesia

    Other countries
    All News Feed