Two persons planning to support Nardaran incidents detained in Ganja

One of them damaged police major from head and attempted to blow grenade

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Resident of Ganja city, Sabir Aliyev detained by officials of Nizami (Ganja) District Police Office on November 26 for calls on intersection of Tabriz and A.Mammadov Streets of the city in order to support 'Muselman birliyi' (Muslim Union) movement on Nardaran incidents.

Report informs referring to official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, (MIA), TT pistol, 8 cartridges, 1 charger and 3,215 grams of heroin were taken from him.

In addition, resident of Ganja city Ruzi Ismayılov came in front of Shah Abbas mosque on the same day to support members of 'Muselman birliyi' movement regarding Nardaran incidents.

R.Ismayilov injured Ogtay Orujov, official of Ganja city Main Police Office (CMPO), police major to head and attempted to blow grenade up while detaining in front of his house. R.Ismayilov was detained, 1 'F-1', 1 'RQD-5' grenades and 14 grams of heroin were taken from him.

The investigation is underway.